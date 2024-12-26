Advertisement
OLA ELECTRIC

Ola Electric Expands Network To 4,000 Stores Pan-India

The expansion spans beyond metros and Tier I and II cities into smaller towns and tehsils, Ola Electric said in a statement.

|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2024, 07:49 AM IST|Source: PTI
Ola Electric Expands Network To 4,000 Stores Pan-India File Photo

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its network to 4,000 stores nationwide, a four-fold increase from its existing network. The company has opened over 3,200 new stores co-located with service facilities.

“With our newly opened stores co-located with service centres, we have completely redefined EV purchase and ownership experience, setting new benchmarks with our #SavingsWalaScooter campaign," Ola Electric Chairman & Managing Director Bhavish Aggarwal said.

