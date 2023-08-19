trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2650911
NewsBusinessEconomy
JAN DHAN ACCOUNTS

Over 50 Crore Jan Dhan Accounts Opened In 9 Yrs

The deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost.

Last Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 04:21 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Over 50 Crore Jan Dhan Accounts Opened In 9 Yrs Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: The total number of Jan Dhan accounts has crossed 50 crore as on August 9, 2023, nine years since the scheme was launched in August 2014. According to information provided by banks, out of these Jan Dhan accounts, 56 percent of accounts belong to women and 67 percent of accounts have been opened in rural and semi-urban areas. 

The deposits in these accounts are above Rs 2.03 lakh crore and about 34 crore RuPay cards have been issued in these accounts free of cost. (Also Read: From Billions To Burdens: Tale Of A Workaholic Who Has Rs 8200 Crore Net Worth, 1200 Acres Land But Took His Life Due To Debt)

The average balance in these Jan Dhan accounts is Rs 4,076 and more than 5.5 crore accounts are receiving direct benefit transfer benefits, official sources said. (Also Read: Architect Of Dominos' Indian Success: Meet Ajay Kaul, The Visionary CEO Who Transformed The Brand's Fate)

The Jan Dhan scheme offers multiple advantages to account holders such as a bank account without the requirement of minimum balance, free-of-cost RuPay debit cards with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh, and an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train