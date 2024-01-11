New Delhi: The Budget session of Parliament will kicks off January 31, as per sources to Zee Media. The session will commence with the maiden address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament. The address essentially highlights the government's achievements and policy priorities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget on February 1. The first part of the session will conclude on February 9 said sources.

The upcoming Budget, unlike the last three consecutive years, will be a "paperless" budget . The move to a digital presentation of the budget began in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first-ever paperless budget in independent India. Interestingly, the upcoming interim budget for 2024, like the other general budgets, will too be paperless, and the first ever interim budget to go digital.

This will be the sixth consecutive Budget to be presented by Sitharaman. The documents linked to the Interim Budget, that will have details of expenditure for the first few months of FY2024-25, will be uploaded online on http://www.indiabudget.gov.in.

As per practice, a vote-on-account or approval for essential government spending for a limited period is taken in an election year and a full-fledged budget is presented by the new government.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on being asked a question whether he sees the forthcoming vote-on-account to be inflationary, he said going by the past records of the present government, he feels that the interim budget will not lead to inflationary pressures.