Passengers to get bedrolls, blankets in trains? Check what Indian Railways has to say

New Delhi: Last year, Indian Railways had stopped offering bedrolls and blankets to passengers travelling in trains due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure was taken by Indian Railways to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

However, with the winter season kicking in North India, travellers were expecting that the facility of providing bedrolls and blankets in trains could soon start again by Indian Railways. But that appears to be unlikely now.

In the ongoing winter session of the Indian Parliament, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has clarified that Indian Railways has decided not to provide bedrolls and blankets to train passengers.

“With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, as part of precautionary measures linen and blankets have been withdrawn. In view of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, this precautionary measure will remain in force,” Vaishnav said in a response to a question in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is also doubling down on efforts to improve the experience of its passengers. The Railways is now planning to soon bring attendants to take care of passengers in its premiums trains, just like flight hostesses.

Passengers in trains such as Vande Bharat, Gatimaan and Tejas Express are soon expected to get service by attendants. The move will help Railways to offer airline like services in trains. Also Read: Mutual Fund Calculator: Here’s how you can become a crorepati by investing Rs 10,000 per month in SIP

The Indian Railways had come with the idea to introduce hostesses in the train to improve the facilities offered to train passengers, a senior official told Mint. However, the crew is not going will not only include female staff but will be a mix of men and women. Also Read: Work at Google? You may not get a salary raise, here’s why

