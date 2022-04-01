Petrol, Diesel price on April 1: Jet fuel price witnesses hike by 2%, check latest rates in metros

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices stayed steady on Friday, April 1, 2022. Auto fuel prices have risen by Rs 6.40 per litre prior to the second 11-day stoppage. Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi today are Rs 101.81 per litre and Rs 93.07 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel rates per litre in Mumbai are Rs 116.72 and Rs 100.94, respectively. Petrol costs Rs 107.45 in Chennai, while diesel costs Rs 97.52. In Kolkata, a litre of petrol costs Rs 111.35 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 96.22.

According to a price notification by state-owned fuel dealers, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) - the fuel that makes planes fly - was raised by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre, or 2%, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kilolitre in the national capital. The price of ATF has risen after the sharpest ever spike of 18.3 percent (Rs 17,135.63 per litre) on March 16.

Prices had been frozen since November 4 in anticipation of assembly elections in five states, during which time crude oil prices had risen by nearly USD 30 per barrel. The hike in fuel costs, according to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is due to disruptions in supply chains and the resulting increase in global oil prices as a result of the crisis in Ukraine.

Rates have been raised across the country, and they differ from state to state based on the amount of municipal taxation. This is the seventh price rise since the end of a four-and-a-half-month rate revision break on March 22.

You can also get the daily price of petrol and diesel by SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Customers of Indian Oil can access information by sending RSP to 9224992249, while BPCL customers can send RSP to 9223112222. HPCL customers can also find out the pricing by texting HPPrice to the number 9222201122.

However, due to a rise in global energy prices, jet fuel prices were raised by 2% on Friday, marking the sixth consecutive increase this year and reaching an all-time high.

Every month on the 1st and 16th, jet fuel prices are adjusted depending on the average international price of benchmark fuel for the previous fortnight.

On Thursday, crude oil prices tumbled 7% to slightly above $100 a barrel after President Joe Biden announced the largest-ever release from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve and urged oil companies to expand drilling to bolster supplies. After hitting a low of $99.66, US West Texas Intermediate futures for May delivery finished down $7.54, or 7%, at $100.28 a barrel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices on Friday, April 1 in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Cities in India

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.27 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 116.72 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.94 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 107.45 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.52 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 111.35 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.22 per litre

Noida

Petrol - Rs 101.88 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.42 per liter

Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 101.56 per liter

Diesel - Rs 93.22 per liter

Patna

Petrol - Rs 112.28 per liter

Diesel - Rs 97.28 per liter

Live TV

#mute