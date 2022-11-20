Petrol, Diesel Price Today, 20 November 2022: Check fuel rates in Lucknow, Chennai, Delhi, other cities

Petrol, Diesel Price Today, November 20: Crude oil futures declined by 0.25 per cent to Rs 6,703 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand on Friday. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for December delivery fell by Rs 17 or 0.25 per cent to Rs 6,703 per barrel in a business volume of 11,520 lots. Recently, Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that the Centre is ready to bring petrol and diesel under Goods and Services Tax (GST). Despite the ups and down in global crude prices, oil prices have remained largely unchanged in India. The last time when the changes were made in oil prices was in May this year when the Centre had slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. The petrol and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. Petrol now costs Rs 96.72 per litre in Delhi and Diesel is priced at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 20, 2022, in your city:

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.