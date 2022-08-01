NewsBusinessEconomy
Petrol-Diesel Price today August 1: Know the latest rates of fuel in your city

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:10 AM IST

New Delhi: Petrol-Diesel Price Today 1 August 2022: Oil Marketing companies (OMCs) have released new rates of petrol and diesel today (August 1), which remains unchanged even after three months. The price of petrol and diesel was reduced last time on May 21.

The central government on May 21 announced a tax reduction on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre.

Petrol-Diesel Price today August 1

Delhi:  Petrol Rs 96.72 and Diesel Rs 89.62 per  litre

Mumbai: Petrol Rs 111.35 and Diesel Rs 97.28 per  litre

Chennai: Petrol Rs 102.63 and diesel Rs 94.24 per  litre

Kolkata: Petrol Rs 106.03 and Diesel Rs 92.76 per  litre

Noida: Petrol Rs 96.79 and Diesel Rs 89.96 per  litre

Lucknow: Petrol Rs 96.57 and diesel Rs 89.76 per  litre

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 108.48 and diesel Rs 93.72 per  litre

Thiruvananthapuram: Petrol Rs 107.71 and diesel Rs 96.52 per  litre

Port Blair: Petrol Rs 84.10 and Diesel Rs 79.74 per  litre

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 and diesel Rs 94.04 per  litre

Gurugram: Petrol Rs 97.18 and Rs 90.05 per  litre of diesel

Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 101.94 and diesel Rs 87.89 per  litre

Bhubaneswar : Petrol Rs 103.19 and Diesel Rs 94.76 per  litre

Chandigarh: Petrol Rs 96.20 and diesel Rs 84.26 per  litre

Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 109.66 and Diesel Rs 97.82 per  litre

The domestic prices of petrol and diesel are revised every day according to the prices of the international crude oil market. These new prices are issued every day at 6 am. You can find out the rates of petrol and disel by sending an SMS to mobile number  9224992249 as per Indian Oil Message Service.

Type 'RSP-Petrol Pump Code', which you will get from the web page of Indian Oil.

