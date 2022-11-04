topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
PETROL PRICE

Petrol- Diesel price today, November 4: Check latest prices in your city

The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 10:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday.
  • OMCs have revised fuel prices on daily basis at 6 am every day.
  • Petrol price in Delhi today is Rs 96.72.

Trending Photos

Petrol- Diesel price today, November 4: Check latest prices in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday November 4. The fuel prices have remained steady for five months now. OMCs have revised fuel prices on daily basis at 6 am every day.

The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The rates in different cities:

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida:  Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre 

Gurugram:  Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the Petrol, diesel prices in your city?

Citizens may easily check fuel rates in their respective city by sending an SMS. Indian Oil customers may type RSP on their phone and send an SMS to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send an SMS to 9222201122. Bharat Petroleum customers need to type RSP and send and SMS to 9223112222.

Live Tv

petrol priceDiesel priceFuel pricepetrol price today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Pay Elon Musk for 'blue tick'!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 2, 2022
DNA
DNA: System's 'veil' on the truth of Morbi accident
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bappi Lahiri's song Jimmy Jimmy gaining popularity in China?
DNA Video
DNA: How Indian economy will benefit from digital currency?