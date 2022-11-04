Petrol- Diesel price today, November 4: Check latest prices in your city
The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.
- Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday.
- OMCs have revised fuel prices on daily basis at 6 am every day.
- Petrol price in Delhi today is Rs 96.72.
New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday November 4. The fuel prices have remained steady for five months now. OMCs have revised fuel prices on daily basis at 6 am every day.
The rates in different cities:
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
How to check the Petrol, diesel prices in your city?
Citizens may easily check fuel rates in their respective city by sending an SMS. Indian Oil customers may type RSP on their phone and send an SMS to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send an SMS to 9222201122. Bharat Petroleum customers need to type RSP and send and SMS to 9223112222.
