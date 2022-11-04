Petrol- Diesel price today, November 4: Check latest prices in your city

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices remained unchanged on Friday November 4. The fuel prices have remained steady for five months now. OMCs have revised fuel prices on daily basis at 6 am every day.

The last major country-wide fluctuation in fuel prices was witnessed in May, as the Centre had cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

The rates in different cities:

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the Petrol, diesel prices in your city?

Citizens may easily check fuel rates in their respective city by sending an SMS. Indian Oil customers may type RSP on their phone and send an SMS to 9224992249, while Hindustan Petroleum customers need to type HPPRICE and send an SMS to 9222201122. Bharat Petroleum customers need to type RSP and send and SMS to 9223112222.