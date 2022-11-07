topStoriesenglish
Petrol, Diesel Price today, November 7: Check latest fuel rates in your city

In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated at 6 AM every morning based on the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange index. Read on to find out today's fuel rates in your city.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 09:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Crude oil prices are rising in international markets.
  • Petrol costs Rs 96.72 in Delhi.
  • Petrol costs Rs 107.46 in Patna.

New Delhi: Oil imports are under pressure as a result of rising crude oil prices. India, on the other hand, has insisted that it is free to import oil from any nation, including Russia. Despite rising crude oil prices on the international markets, India's rates for gasoline and diesel have mostly held steady. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated at 6 AM every morning based on the international benchmark prices and foreign exchange index. In the nation's capital Delhi, a litre of gasoline costs Rs 96.72 and a litre of diesel costs Rs 89.62. (Also Read: IT firm Accenture fires thousands of employees for...)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 7, 2022, in your city:

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre 

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.

