Petrol-Diesel Price today, October 12, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city
The retail prices of gasoline and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.
New Delhi: Rising crude oil prices, the falling Indian rupee and the production cut announcement by OPEC+ have been a cause of concern for India and other oil-importing countries. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents to $97.11 a barrel on Monday while West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $91.88 a barrel, lower by 76 cents.
Petrol and diesel prices in India get changed every morning by 6 AM. However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have kept their fuel prices unchanged for quite some time.
The last time that the price of gasoline and diesel was amended in the nation was in May when the Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to combat the spiralling inflation.
Petrol in the national capital Delhi costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices are slightly higher as petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.
Here is the price of petrol and diesel for October 12, 2022:
Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website. For instance, if your city is Trivandrum, you can send a message to 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.
