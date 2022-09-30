NewsBusinessEconomy
Petrol-Diesel Price today, September 30, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city

The retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees. Check today's rates at different cities across India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 10:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state.
  • Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, September 30, 2022.
  • Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) decide prices of petrol and diesel every day.

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time despite the downward trend in the price of crude oil continues. 

The retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees.

Petrol and Diesel prices in big cities as of today, September 30, 2022:-

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida:  Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru:  Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram:  Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?

The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com

