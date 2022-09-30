Petrol-Diesel Price today, September 30, 2022: Check today's petrol and diesel rates in your city
The retail prices of petrol and diesel vary from state to state because of regional taxes like VAT or freight fees. Check today's rates at different cities across India.
- Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) decide prices of petrol and diesel every day.
New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum update petrol and diesel price in different cities every morning based on foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices. However, the price of petrol and diesel has remained unchanged for a long time despite the downward trend in the price of crude oil continues.
Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre
Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre
Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre
Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre
Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre
Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre
Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre
Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre
How to check the petrol and diesel price through SMS?
The customers of IOCL can send the message on 9224992249 with the RSP code of your city. To know the RSP code of your city, visit ioclpetrol-dieselprice.com
