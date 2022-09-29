NewsTechnology
Bengaluru based Tea seller accepts crypto as payment; Twitterati gone crazy

The Bengaluru roadside tea stall has a placard in which it is written that cryptocurrency is accepted here as a payment.  

  • Bengaluru-based tea stall is garnering all lime light on microblogging site Twitter.
  • Tea staller accepting makes Twitterati crazy.
  • A twitter user named Akshay Saini posted the image on his twitter handle

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based tea stall is garnering all lime light on microblogging site Twitter after the image of accepting cryptocurrency becomes viral. The roadside teal stall has a placard in which it is written that cryptocurrency is accepted here as a payment.  

A twitter user named Akshay Saini posted the image on his twitter handle and wrote, “Just Bangalore things #crypto #NammaBengaluru”

It is clearly seen in the image that a roadside tea seller had a placard mentioning that crypto accepted here. User was saying that it could be possible only in Banglore because of its modern and tech-oriented city.

