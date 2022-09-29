Bengaluru based Tea seller accepts crypto as payment; Twitterati gone crazy
The Bengaluru roadside tea stall has a placard in which it is written that cryptocurrency is accepted here as a payment.
- Bengaluru-based tea stall is garnering all lime light on microblogging site Twitter.
- Tea staller accepting makes Twitterati crazy.
- A twitter user named Akshay Saini posted the image on his twitter handle
Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based tea stall is garnering all lime light on microblogging site Twitter after the image of accepting cryptocurrency becomes viral. The roadside teal stall has a placard in which it is written that cryptocurrency is accepted here as a payment.
A twitter user named Akshay Saini posted the image on his twitter handle and wrote, “Just Bangalore things #crypto #NammaBengaluru”
Just Bangalore things #crypto #NammaBengaluru pic.twitter.com/L8q0JIO7py — Akshay Saini (@akshaymarch7) September 28, 2022
It is clearly seen in the image that a roadside tea seller had a placard mentioning that crypto accepted here. User was saying that it could be possible only in Banglore because of its modern and tech-oriented city.
How does he accept crypto?
Which all coins are accepted?
How does he decide the exchange rate?
I have so many questions — Ankit | MVP | GDE (@ankitsharma_007) September 28, 2022
