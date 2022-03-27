Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fifth time in six days, check new rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were on Sunday (March 27, 2022) hiked for the fifth time in the last six days. Petrol price has been increased by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise, taking the total increase in rates since the resumption of daily price revision less than a week back to Rs 3.70-3.75 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.11 per litre as against Rs 98.61 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 89.87 per litre to Rs 90.42.

In Mumbai, petrol will be sold at Rs 113.88 and diesel at Rs 98.13. In Chennai, the price of petrol is now Rs 104.90 and diesel is Rs 95.00, while in Kolkata, the petrol price has been hiked to Rs 108.53 and diesel to Rs 93.57.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

Earlier on all four occasions, prices had been increased by 80 paise a litre - the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 3.70 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.75 in six days.

Meanwhile, Congress and other opposition parties have criticised the government for the price rise saying it has added to the burden on the common man reeling under the general commodity price rise.

The increase in retail price warranted from crude oil prices rising during the 137-day hiatus from around USD 82 per barrel to USD 120 is huge but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV