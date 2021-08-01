Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, August 1, 2021: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 15th day, check rates in your city

Fuel prices remained unchanged for the 15th straight day on August 1 as the petrol prices in Delhi reached Rs 101.84 a litre. Diesel prices stood at Rs 89.87 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol price stood at Rs 107.83 a litre. The diesel price also retailed at Rs 97.45 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

In Kolkata, the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel were Rs 102.08 and 93.02, respectively.

Chennai saw the petrol price at Rs 102.49 and diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 94.39 per litre in Tamil Nadu’s capital.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges. Rajasthan levies the highest VAT on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The excise duty rates on petrol and diesel have been calibrated to generate resources for infrastructure building and other developmental expenditure keeping in view the prevailing fiscal situation, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on July 20. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister said the petrol price had gone up by Rs 3.83 a litre in May, Rs 4.58 in June and Rs 2.73 in July (up to July 16).

