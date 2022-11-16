Petrol- Diesel Price Today, November 16, 2022: Check latest fuel rates in your city

New Delhi: The global crude oil prices have been slightly higher on Tuesday. After knowing that oil supplies to Hungary via the Druzhba oil pipeline have been temporarily halted due to a drop in pressure, oil prices increased on Tuesday and continued to rise. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude increased $1.05 to $86.92, while Brent crude futures increased 72 cents to end at $93.86 per barrel.

However, since the central government reduced the excise charge, the cost of gasoline and diesel in India has remained fairly constant. The last significant drop in fuel costs was in May of this year when the Center cut the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated at midnight based on the state of the world.

Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 16, 2022, in your city:

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.