Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, November 21: Fuel prices remain below Rs 100 in several states, check rates in your city

New Delhi: On Sunday, November 21, the price of petrol and diesel had stayed steady for nearly 20 days, with only three straight price increases in the current month. According to a notification from the state-run oil marketing businesses, the rates of various auto fuels have remained unchanged for the 18th day in a row (OMCs).

After the Union government decided to reduce the excise duty on motor fuel at the beginning of this month, the price of gasoline and diesel fell substantially. On the eve of Diwali, the central government slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and diesel by Rs 10 per litre after getting complaints from the general public and opposition parties.

Following this decision, various states, largely run by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and its supporters, have reduced the VAT on gasoline and diesel prices. As a result, the price of petrol in most Indian states has dropped below Rs 100.

Petrol prices in the national capital of Delhi were dropped to Rs 103.97 on Sunday as a result of the Centre's tax reduction. On the day, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 109.98 a litre, the highest in the metropolitan city. On Sunday, the price of a litre of petrol in Kolkata was Rs 104.67. On that day, the price of a litre of fuel in Chennai was Rs 101.40.

On that day, a litre of diesel cost Rs 86.67. The government of Delhi has not announced any VAT reductions. After the price drop, the retail price of diesel in the financial capital remained steady at Rs 94.14 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of a litre of diesel was set at Rs 89.79. The price of diesel in Chennai was Rs 91.43 a litre, while a litre of diesel in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, cost Rs 90.87.

So far, the Value Added Tax on fuel and diesel has been reduced in around 24 states and Union Territories. The majority of the states that have lowered costs are those headed by the BJP or the NDA. Punjab and Rajasthan are the only two states ruled by the Congress that have decreased their taxes. Some states run by the Congress, on the other hand, have refused to reduce VAT and have demanded greater reductions in central excise duty.

Prices for petrol and diesel vary by state due to factors such as worldwide crude oil prices, VAT, and freight charges. Every day at 6 a.m., the oil marketing corporations change the price of gasoline and diesel.

The following are the diesel and petrol prices in several of the country's largest cities:

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 109.98 per litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 94.14 per litre

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 103.97 per litre

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 86.67 per litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 101.40 per litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 91.43 per litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 104.67 per litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 89.79 per litre

Petrol price in Bhopal: Rs 107.23 per litre

Diesel price in Bhopal: Rs 90.87 per litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 108.20 per litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: Rs 94.62 per litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 100.58 per litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: Rs 85.01 per litre

Petrol price in Chandigarh: Rs 100.12 per litre

Diesel price in Guwahati: Rs 81.29 per litre

Petrol price in Lucknow: Rs 95.28 per litre

Diesel price in Lucknow: Rs 86.80 per litre

Diesel price in Chandigarh: Rs 86.46 per litre

Petrol price in Guwahati: Rs 94.58 per litre



