Petrol-Diesel rate today, December 01: Check latest fuel rates of your city

New Delhi: On Wednesday, oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel as a result of tighter supply, a falling currency, and hope for a recovery in Chinese demand. WTI crude futures increased by $2.35, to $80.55, while Brent crude futures increased by $2.40, to $85.43 per barrel.

Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. (Also Read: BUMPER RETURNS! Invest Rs 2,000 per month in LIC, get more than Rs 48 lakh on maturity; check return calculator, premium charts)

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel. (Also Read: ATTENTION! 5 BIG changes from today, December 1, 2022 that have direct impact on your finance)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. December 01, 2022, in your city:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre