BUMPER RETURNS! Invest Rs 2,000 per month in LIC, get more than Rs 48 lakh on maturity; check return calculator, premium charts

New Delhi: It's always a good idea to invest for the future, and Indian citizens have a wide range of investment options to choose from. Investing in insurance is one of the risk-free ways to secure one's future and the future of one's family. Indians love having insurance from LIC, and there are many different LIC policies to pick from. Therefore, if you want to invest without any tension or risk, this LIC plan will be the best for you. In this scheme, you have to only invest Rs 2000 per month and you'll get up to Rs 48 lakh.

Why invest in LIC Plan number 914?

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is running a variety of schemes for investors, in which investors get to earn bumper profits. People can invest in LIC easily because it is a government company that has been running for decades. Here is about LIC's plan number 914, which proves to be very special in some ways. You can earn huge profits from this policy.

Eligibility criteria

- To get the policy, one should be from 8 years to 55 years.

- You have to take a term of at least 12 years and a maximum of 35 years to take benefit from the scheme.

- You have to keep the sum assured amount (insurance amount) of Rs 1 lakh.

How to get a Rs 48 lakh return from LIC plan number 914?

If a person starts plan number 914 at the age of 18, the person will get insurance of Rs 10 lakh. Also, you have to have a term of 35 years. In such a condition, this plan will cost Rs 24391 annually i.e. a premium of Rs 2079 will have to be deposited every month. After 35 years, the investor will get a return of Rs 48 lakh 40 thousand as a maturity amount.