Petrol-Diesel rate today, November 28: Check latest fuel rates of your city

New Delhi: Amid the Chinese demand and negotiations over a western price restriction on Russian oil, oil prices fell by 2 percent on November 25, globally. After reversing some of its early gains, Brent oil futures ended the day down $1.71, to trade at $83.63 per barrel. WTI crude fell $1.66, to $76.28 per barrel in futures trading. Due to the US Thanksgiving holiday, there was no WTI settlement on November 24 and trade volumes remained low.

Despite the hip-hop trend of prices of crude oil in the global markets, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. However, the price of gasoline and diesel in India has stayed largely steady since the central government cut the tax charge. (Also Read: BIG update for farmers! Now you can get up to Rs 15 lakh from govt under THIS scheme; Check HOW & WHERE to apply)

The Center reduced the excise duty on gasoline by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 per litre in May of this year, which resulted in the last big decrease in fuel prices. (Also Read: Home Loan Interest Rate 2022: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB vs LIC rates compared; Check EMI calculator)

In India, the price of gasoline and diesel is updated every midnight based on the global situation. Delhi's current per-liter prices are Rs 96.72 for gasoline and Rs 89.62 for diesel.

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 28, 2022, in your city:

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.79 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Faridabad: Petrol- Rs 97.49 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.35 per litre

Bhopal: Petrol- Rs 108.65 per litre, Diesel- Rs 93.90 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.10 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre