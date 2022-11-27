BIG update for farmers! Now you can get up to Rs 15 lakh from govt under THIS scheme; Check HOW & WHERE to apply

New Delhi: Government offers many policies to uplift the condition of farmers. The schemes include PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, free ration, and many more. Following suit, the federal government provides financial assistance to farmers through Farmer Produce Organizations (FPOs). Farmers are granted help from the national government up to Rs 15 lakh under the PM FPO scheme so they can launch a business in the agricultural industry.

Small and marginal farmers lack the financial clout to implement production technology, services, and marketing strategies that include value addition. Farmers will have better access to quality input, technology, credit, and better marketing access through economies of scale through the development of FPOs, improving their ability to realise income.

Farmers all over the nation can receive financial assistance from the government to launch a new agro-based business under the PM Kisan Farmers Producer Organization Scheme, but in order to qualify, 11 farmers must band together to form an organisation or company to qualify for an FPO, which will receive a grant of Rs 15 lakh.

Here is the step-by-step guide to apply for financial assistance under PM KISAN FPO:

- Visit the official website of the National Agriculture Market

- Click on the FPO option

- Fill in all the appropriate details.

- Upload the scanned passbook or cancelled cheque and ID proof.

- Click on the submit option.