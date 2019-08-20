close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol, diesel to cost more in Uttar Pradesh as govt hikes VAT

A litre of petrol will now cost 98 paisa more across the state while a litre of diesel has become dearer by Rs 2.35.

Petrol, diesel to cost more in Uttar Pradesh as govt hikes VAT

Lucknow: Petrol and diesel will cost more in Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday after the state government hiked Value Added Tax (VAT)on both.

A litre of petrol will now cost 98 paisa more across the state while a litre of diesel has become dearer by Rs 2.35.

The rise in prices of the fuel comes after the state government decided to increase VAT on petrol to 26.80 per cent while that on diesel to 17.48 per cent. The new and hiked prices came into effect at midnight on Monday.

The hike in prices is bound to have a cascading effect on the household budgets and the transport sector.

Tags:
PetrolDieselUttar PradeshValue Added TaxVAT
Next
Story

SBI announces processing fees waiver on car loans, lower housing EMIs during festive season

Must Watch

PT3M10S

Fugitive Zakir Naik banned from giving speech anywhere in Malaysia