New Delhi: Contrary to widespread speculations that there would be a change in the price of petrol and diesel, fuel prices were not slashed by the oil marketing companies as was expected due to the deployment of Covid-19 cases in China and dropped in Brent crude oil. The new rates as is being published by OMCs every day at 6 am, and there was no reduction in the price of petrol and diesel.

Media reports that the prices of petrol and diesel would be slashed by 40 paise per litre are not implemented yet. The new prices will be effective from 6 a.m. on Tuesday, November 2. Despite the topsy-turvy journey of crude oil in the international market, petrol and diesel prices have remained largely stable in India. (Also Read: You're not just 5% of my company. You are 5% of me: Byju's CEO on employee layoff)

The gasoline and diesel prices are revised every midnight in India depending on the global situation. As on October 31, Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre in the national capital Delhi. (Also Read: EPFO Pensioners alert! Read THIS new rule on retirement money withdrawal)

Here is the price of petrol, and diesel today, i.e. November 1, 2022, in your city:

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Delhi: Petrol- Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.92 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.08 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol- Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.27 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Patna: Petrol - Rs 107.46 per litre, Diesel - Rs 94.24 per litre

How to check the Petrol and Diesel prices of your city through SMS?

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website.