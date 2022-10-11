Petrol price today October 11: Check latest petrol, diesel rate in your city

NEW DELHI: Rising crude oil prices, the falling Indian rupee and the production cut announcement by OPEC+ have been a cause of concern for India and other oil-importing countries. Brent crude futures fell 81 cents to $97.11 a barrel yesterday while West Texas Intermediate crude was trading at $91.88 a barrel, lower by 76 cents.

Petrol and diesel prices in India gets changed every midnight. However, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have kept their fuel prices unchanged for quite some time now.

Petrol in the national capital Delhi costs Rs 96.72 per litre while Diesel costs Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, the prices are on a little higher side as petrol costs Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel Rs 94.27 per litre.

Below is the petrol and diesel prices for key cities:

Chandigarh: Petrol- Rs 96.20 per litre, Diesel- Rs 84.26 per litre

Chennai: Petrol- Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel- Rs 94.24 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol- Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel- Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.76 per litre

Noida: Petrol- Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel- Rs 89.96 per litre

Bengaluru: Petrol- Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel- Rs 87.89 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol- Rs 97.18 per litre, Diesel- Rs 90.05 per litre

Check petrol, diesel price in your city by SMS

If your city is not on the list, you can still check petrol, and diesel prices by sitting at home. All you have to do is to send a message from your mobile to 9224992249 with your city code. City codes are available on Indian Oil's website. Suppose your city is Trivandrum, then you can send a message on 9224992249 by typing RSP 124923 and you will get the latest fuel price on your mobile. Check your city list at iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price.