New Delhi: Amid the soaring petrol and disel prices in the country, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) have reportedly started rationing of the fuel in Rajasthan. As per media reports, the two oil marketing companies HPCL and BPCL have asked petrol pump owners to limit the sale of petrol and diesel after 9 pm in the state. The reason fo limiting the sale of fuel after the said period of the day is due to shortage of fuel supply, reports further said.

As per media reports, nearly 4,500 petrol pumps out of 6,700 outlets in Rajasthan are facing acute shortate of oil. Reports further said that the petrol pum owners have to wai for over three days --starting from demand draft booking to getting the supply. Places like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Kota oil depots are facing big problems in getting oil supply.

Petrol and diesel prices in India have largely remained the same since May 21, when the Indian government announced a cut in the excise duty – a relief for the common man who paid high prices for fuel in the month of April and May 2022. The fuel prices have remained unchanged for almost three weeks now, despite a rise in the global crude oil prices in the past few days.

The Central government announced a cut in the excise duty on petrol and diesel last month. The revision brought down petrol prices by Rs 9.5 per litre while it made diesel affordable by Rs 7 per litre.