PM Internship Scheme Launching Today: Internship Allowance of Rs 5,000 Per Month To Be Given To Each Youth
An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to the youth under the PM Internship Scheme.
New Delhi: The Government is all set to launch the comprehensive scheme for providing internship opportunities to young individuals aged 21-24 in top companies. This will be the 5th scheme under the Prime Minister’s package.
While presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament, the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the scheme will provide internship opportunities in 500 top companies to 1 crore youth in 5 years. They will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environment, varied professions and employment opportunities, she said.
An internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to the youth. Companies will be expected to bear the training cost and 10 per cent of the internship cost from their CSR funds, the Finance Minister added.
