PM Modi Inaugurates Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on this occasion.

Last Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 12:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • PM Narendra Modi inaugurated UP Global Investors Summit 2023.
  • Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 here. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is being held from February 10-12.

It is the flagship investment summit of the Uttar Pradesh government. The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

