close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Union Budget 2019

PM Modi meets top economists at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget

The meeting comes ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman full Union Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi meets top economists at NITI Aayog ahead of Union Budget

NEW DELHI: Amid concerns over slow economic growth in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met 40 economists and other experts in the national capital on Saturday. The theme of the interactive session, organised by NITI Aayog,  was “Economic Policy – The Road Ahead.” 

The meeting comes ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman full Budget for 2019-20 on July 5 in the Lok Sabha. It will be first full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government.

Live TV

Several groups make presentations on key economic themes, said a release from the Prime Minister's Office. 

The meeting was also attended by Union Ministers Shri Piyush Goyal and Shri Rao Inderjeet Singh. The Vice Chairman NITI Aayog Shri Rajiv Kumar, and senior officers from the Union Government and NITI Aayog were also present

“During the session, participants shared their views, in five distinct groups, on the economic themes of macro-economy and employment, agriculture and water resources, exports, education, and health,” said the PMO.

"Lively, vibrant, constructive and extremely positive discussions with economists and experts on ‘Economic Policy: The Road Ahead’ under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister @narendramodi at #NITIAayog today," tweeted the government's policy think tank. 

 

Saturday's meet comes in the backdrop of economic growth slowing down to 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China.

The Central Statistics Office data also showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for 2018-19 (at 2011-12 prices) was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent as compared to 7.2 per cent GDP growth in 2017-18.

Tags:
Union Budget 2019Budget 2019General Budget 2019PM ModiNiti Aayog
Next
Story

GST Council extends anti-profiteering authority's tenure, sends rate cut on EVs to fitment panel

Must Watch

PT5M49S

5W1H: PM Narendra Modi to hold meeting with top economists on Saturday