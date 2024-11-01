Advertisement
PM Modi's Economic Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Dies At 69

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 01, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
New Delhi: Noted economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Dr Bibek Debroy died on Friday. 

Debroy, 69, was earlier a member of the NITI Aayog and has held positions at prestigious institutions including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.

This is a developing story. Details are awaited.

