PM Modi's Economic Council Chairman Bibek Debroy Dies At 69
New Delhi: Noted economist and chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) Dr Bibek Debroy died on Friday.
Debroy, 69, was earlier a member of the NITI Aayog and has held positions at prestigious institutions including the Centre for Policy Research and the National Council of Applied Economic Research.
This is a developing story. Details are awaited.
