हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on Budget by Finance Ministry on Mar 8

The webinar will have five breakaway sessions on themes of financing of infrastructure; financing sectors with high employment potential.

PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on Budget by Finance Ministry on Mar 8

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a webinar on Tuesday on Budget 2022-23 with a focus on ways to accelerate the pace of growth, according to an official release.

To facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of budget announcements, the Government of India is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and the private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards implementation of various issues under different sectors, it said.

As part of this series, it said, post-budget webinar with title 'Financing for growth and aspirational economy' is being organised by the Finance Ministry on March 8.

"In participation at the highest level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the inaugural session. The webinar involves participation from 16 ministries, NITI Aayog, Capacity Building Commission and State Governments.

"It will also include participation from regulators like RBI, SEBI, IFSCA, IRDAI, NABARD, GIFT City, Industry associations and subject Matter Experts/ Investor community," it said.

The webinar will have five breakaway sessions on themes of financing of infrastructure; financing sectors with high employment potential; creating enablers of infrastructure; navigating the digital opportunity for banking and finance, and climate and sustainable finance and financing for sunrise sectors.

"Through the webinar, the Ministry of Finance seeks to get valuable inputs on ways to accelerate the pace and achieve the agenda of the themes. By leveraging stakeholders' expertise and experience, an action plan for effective implementation of growth reforms will be catalyzed," it said. 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PM Narendra ModiUnion Budget 2022BudgetPM Modi address
Next
Story

World food prices in February at all-time high

Must Watch

PT13M52S

Turkish President Erdogan and President Putin held talks