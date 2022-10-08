PNG prices hiked by Rs 3 per scm in Delhi, Gurugram, other neighbouring regions; IGL raises CNG rates too

The Indraprastha Gas Limited today hiked piped natural gas (PNG) or piped cooking gas prices by Rs 3 per standard cubic meter (scm). The new rates have come into play with immediate effect.

Now, the piped cooking gas now costs Rs 53.59 in the national capital Delhi, up from Rs 50.59 earlier. The revised PNG prices in Karnal and Rewari stand at Rs 52.40 per scm. On the other hand, Gurugram residents will have to pay Rs 51.79 per SCM, up from Rs 48.79 per scm.

PNG in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad now costs Rs 53.46 against the earlier price of Rs 50.46/scm.

The piped cooking gas prices in Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Meerut have been hiked to Rs 56.97/scm while the same will cost Rs 59.23/scm in Ajmer, Pali and Rajsamand.

The PNG now costs Rs 56.10/scm in Kanpur, Fatehpur and Hamirpur. It is the 10th increase in PNG rates since August 2021. In all prices have gone up by Rs 29.93 per scm, or almost 91 per cent.

The IGL has also increased Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) prices in Delhi-NCR with effect from today. The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in rates in over four months, while a Rs 3 per standard cubic metres increase in piped natural gas (PNG) was the first raise in two months.

CNG in Delhi now costs Rs 78.61 per kg, up from Rs 75.61 per kg. This is the 14th increase in price since March 7.

In all, the CNG price has risen by Rs 22.60 per kg during this period. Since April 2021, CNG prices have increased by Rs 35.21 per kg or 80 per cent.

CNG now costs Rs 81.17 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad while Rs 86.94 per kg in Gurugram. In Rewari, the revised CNG rate is Rs 89.07 per kg while in Karnal and Kaithal, the rates stand at Rs 87.27. In Muzaffarnagar, the CNG is now priced at Rs Rs 85.84 per kg.

