Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Achieves Sales Worth Rs 1000 Crores In October 2024

New Delhi: Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has reached a remarkable milestone by achieving sales worth Rs 1000 Crores in October 2024, a significant advancement from previous year when this target was met in December, 2023, said Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

"This achievement highlights the growing trust and reliance of the people on affordable and quality medicines. This was possible only with the unwavering support of the citizens, who have embraced the initiative by purchasing medicines from over 14,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country. This substantial growth is a testament to PMBI’s commitment to making healthcare accessible and affordable for all by reducing out of pocket expenditure," Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.

Notably few days ago, PMBI had sold medicines worth Rs. 200 crores in one single month of September 2024.

In the last 10 years, there has been a growth of more than 170 times in number of Kendras which were only 80 in 2014 and have now grown to more than 14,000 Kendras covering almost all the districts of the country.

In next 2 years, there will be 25000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 2047 medicines and 300 surgical devices covering all major therapeutic groups such as Cardiovascular, Anti-cancers, Anit-diabetics, Anti-infectives, Anti-allergic, Gastro-intestinal medicines, Nutraceuticals, etc. Almost 1 million people are visiting these popular people-friendly Kendras daily.

The PMBJP initiative continues to empower communities, ensuring that quality healthcare is within reach for every citizen. The record-breaking sales not only highlight the success of the program but also it plays a vital role in promoting health equity in the country.