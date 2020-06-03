हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package: Around 42 crore poor people received Rs 53,248 crore till June 2, 2020

New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday said that around 42 crore poor people have received financial assistance of Rs 53,248 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package till June 2, 2020.

“As part of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the Government announced free food grains and cash payment to women and poor senior citizens and farmers,” an official release said.

Scheme Number of Beneficiaries Amount
Support to PMJDY women account holders 1st Ins - 20.05 Cr(98.3%)
2nd Ins –20.63 Cr		 1st Ins - 10029 Cr
2nd Ins – 10315 Cr
Support to NSAP (Aged widows, Divyang, Senior citizen) 2.81 Cr (100%) 1st Ins - 1407 Cr
2nd Ins – 1407 Cr
Front-loaded payments to farmers under PM-KISAN 8.19 Cr 16394 Cr
Support to Building & Other Construction workers 2.3 Cr 4313 Cr
24% contribution to EPFO .59 Cr 895 Cr
Ujjwala 1st Ins – 7.48
2nd Ins – 4.48		 8488 Cr
TOTAL 42Cr 53248 Cr

Highlighting the total direct benefit transfer till the above mention period, the Finance Ministry said that Rs 16,394 crore front have been given towards payment of the first instalment of PM-KISAN to 8.19 crore beneficiaries.

Rs 10,029 crore has been credited to 20.05 crore (98.33%) women Jan Dhan account holders as first installment.

“The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction under 1st instalment is 8.72 crore (44%). Rs. 10,315 crore has been credited to 20.62 crore (100%) women Jan Dhan account holders with second installment. The number of women PMJDY accounts holders whose accounts have been debited by customer induced transaction under 2nd instalment is 9.7crore (47%),” the release added.

The government has disbursed total Rs 2,814.5 crore to about 2.81 crore old age persons, widows and disabled persons in two instalments while 2.3 crore Building and construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,312.82crore.

So far 101Lakh MT of food grains have been lifted by 36 States/UTs for April.36.93 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed,covering 73.86crorebeneficiaries by 36States/UTs for April 2020. 32.92 LMT of food grains have been distributed, covering 65.85 crore beneficiaries by 35 States/UTs for May 2020. 3.58 LMT of foodgrains have been distributed, covering 7.16 crore beneficiaries by 17 States/UTs for June 2020.

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan PackageNarendra ModiModi government
