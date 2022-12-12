Big JOB training OPPORTUNITY! Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela from today-- Know how to register, documents required

New Delhi: As a part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to boost career opportunities for India’s youth under Skill India Mission, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will hold the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela (PMNAM) on December 12th, 2022, across 197 locations in 25 states and union territories.

Several local businesses have been invited to be a part of the mela to provide local youth with the opportunity to shape their careers through apprenticeship training. The event will witness the participation of various companies from different sectors. Participating companies will have the chance to meet potential apprentices on a single platform and choose applicants on the spot and provide them with an opportunity to be a part of their organization. (Also read: SBI HIRING: Last date to submit application today for post of SBI Officers on regular and contract basis, check details)

How to apply for Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

Individuals can register for the mela by visiting https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/and to find the mela's nearest location. Candidates who have passed Class 5 to Class 12 and have skill training certificates, or ITI Diploma holders or graduates can apply during this apprenticeship mela. (Also read: Sula Vineyards IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Check GMP, issue price and other key details)

Documents required for Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela

The candidates must carry three copies of their resume, three copies of all the marksheets and certificates, photo ID (Aadhaar card/driving licence etc) and three passport size photographs to the respective venues.

Those who have already enrolled have been requested to reach the venue with all the relevant documents.Through this fair, the candidates will also earn National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET)-recognized certifications, improving their employability rate after the training session.



Apprenticeship melas are hosted in the country every month, wherein selected individuals receive a monthly stipend in accordance with government criteria for gaining new skills. Apprenticeship is considered the most sustainable model of skill development, and it has been getting a big boost under Skill India Mission.

The government is striving to train 1 million youth per annum through apprenticeship training and to fulfil this mission, PMNAM is being used as a platform to increase the participation of establishments and students. It is also providing awareness to the youth on various opportunities existing across the participating companies.