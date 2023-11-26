New Delhi: Today (Saturday, November 26, 2023), in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Indian-American entrepreneur and investor Balaji S Srinivasan expressed his optimism about investing in India, drawing praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Balaji's positive outlook centered on the belief that investing in India contributes to the country's improvement, citing the promising growth potential in Bharat (India).

On X (formerly Twitter), Balaji shared a detailed post explaining his perspective. He compared India to a startup, acknowledging that, like any growing venture, the country may have flaws but is still worth investing in. He emphasized the unique position of India as an ancient civilization that operates like a startup country.

Take a look at the post:

INVESTING IN INDIA IS IMPROVING INDIA



If you see a startup growing, does that mean it doesn't have any flaws? That it's the best in the world? That you're going to use it for everything right away?



No, of course not. But you might start using it, and putting money into it, and… https://t.co/ht7dzMNL5K pic.twitter.com/2ySxmTK22E November 26, 2023

The PM, in response, not only appreciated Balaji's optimism but also highlighted the innovative nature of the Indian people. Modi extended a warm welcome to the global community, encouraging investments in the nation, and assured that India is ready to meet expectations.

I love your optimism and will add- the people of India are trendsetters and trailblazers when it comes to innovation.



We welcome the world to invest in our nation. India won’t disappoint. https://t.co/1OYtST7YX4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2023

The conversation starts with a social media user's comment questioning Balaji's status as a prominent supporter of India despite not residing in the country.

Balaji clarified that being an investor doesn't necessitate a physical presence, emphasizing the importance of international investment and recognizing talent worldwide, with India standing out prominently.