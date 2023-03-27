topStoriesenglish2588428
Public-Private Partnerships In Developing Smart Cities Crucial To Become USD 5 Tn Economy: Gadkari

Addressing the '8th Smart Cities India Expo', Gadkari also stressed the need of developing smart cities and villages through the PPP model.

Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: Public-private partnerships (PPP) in developing smart cities and villages are crucial to achieve India's vision of becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

Addressing the '8th Smart Cities India Expo', Gadkari also stressed the need of developing smart cities and villages through the PPP model. (Also Read: India Can Build Something Equivalent To AI ChatGPT? Ashwini Vaishnaw Says Big Announcement In Few Weeks)

"(Development of ) Smart Cities is a success story in India. We have got a huge potential here. (Also Read: Credit Cards For UPI Payment? Bank Of Baroda Enables This Service - Check How To Activate It)

"To achieve the Prime Minister's vision of making India a USD 5 trillion economy, it is imperative to develop smart cities and villages for which public-private partnership is key," he added.

Also speaking at the event, Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic Karel Hirman said the future of urban development is in integrating technology and data analytics into city planning and management.

In Slovakia, our cities are already implementing smart solutions in public transport, energy, wastewater management and public safety, he added.

