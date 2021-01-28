Railway passenger alert! Now, dial THIS integrated Helpline number for all enquiries: Check out all other details

New Delhi: In a bid to provide convenience to the passengers, the Indian Railways has announces one integrated Helpline number for any help, enquiry and grievances redressal during travel of the passengers.

Indian Railway has integrated railway helplines into single number 139 for the passengers for quick grievance redressal and enquiry during their journey. As the new helpline number 139 will take over all the existing helpline numbers (except 182), it will be easy for the passengers to remember this number and connect with Railways for all their needs during the travel.This also helps to overcome the inconvenience over multiple helpline numbers for grievances and enquiry during railway travel.

Following Railway grievances helplines are being discontinued:

138 (for general complaints)

1072 (for accidents and safety)

9717630982 (for SMS complaints)

58888 / 138 (for clean my coach)

152210 (for vigilance)

1800111321 (for catering services)

Here is the Menu of 139 Helpline (IVRS) number

For security & medical assistance, passenger has to press 1, which connects immediately to a call center executive



For enquiry, passenger has to press 2 and in the sub menu, information regarding pnr status, arrival/departure of the train, accommodation, fare enquiry, ticket booking, system ticket cancellation, wake up alarm facility/destination alert, wheel chair booking, meal booking can be obtained.



For catering complaints, passenger has to press 3



For general complaints, passenger has to press 4



For vigilance related complaints, passenger has to press 5



For queries during accident, passenger has to press 6



For status of complaints, passenger has to press 9



For talking to call center executive, passenger has to press *

The Helpline 139 will be available in twelve languages. It will be based on IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). There is no need of a smart phone to call on 139, thus, providing easy access to all mobile users.