Railways offering more than 1 lakh jobs under 7th Pay commission salary band: Check eligibility, application dates

New Delhi: Indian Railways is offering more than 1 lakh jobs under 7th Pay commission salary band for various posts in Level 1.

For this, the Railways has invited online applications from eligible Indian Nationals. Applications complete in all respect should be submitted online to the chosen Railway Recruitment Board till April 26, 2019, the Railway circular said.

Important Dates to Remember

Opening of online registration of Applications : 12 March at 5 pm

Closing of online registration of Applications: 12 April at 11.59 pm

Closing Date and Time for Payment of Application Fee through Online (Net Banking/ Credit Card/ Debit Card/UPI): 23 April at 11.59 pm

Closing Date and Time for Payment of Application Fee through SBI Challan: 18 April at 1 pm

Closing Date and Time for Payment of Application Fee through Post Office Challan: 18 April at 1 pm

Final submission of Applications: 26 April at 11.59 pm

Computer Based Test (CBT): Tentative schedule September-October 2019

Here are the details of vacancies

Age Limit: 18 to 33 years

Educational qualification: Candidates should have requisite minimum educational qualifications indicated for posts from recognized Board/NCVT/SCVT as on the closing date for online Registration.

Examination Fee: Rs 500 for all candidates except the fee concession categories. Out of this fee of Rs 500 an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT.

Rs 250 For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class. This fee of Rs 250 shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT.