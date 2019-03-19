Railways to run 3 festival special trains between Bandra-Mangalore, Ahmedabad-Patna and Gandhidham-Bhagalpur

New Delhi: Western Railways has said that it will run 3 festival special trains between Bandra (T) - Mangalore Junction, Ahmedabad - Patna and Gandhidham – Bhagalpur.

“For the convenience of passengers during the festive season of Holi and with a view to meet the travel demand during the season, W. Rly will run festival special trains between Bandra (T) - Mangalore Junction, Ahmedabad - Patna and Gandhidham – Bhagalpur,” it said in a release.

These special trains will be with special fare. Here are the details.

09009/09010 Bandra (T) – Mangalore Jn. Special Train o­n Special Fare (via Vasai Road)

Train No. 09009 Bandra (T) – Mangalore Jn. Special train will leave Bandra (T) at 23.55 hrs o­n Tuesday,19th March 2019 and reach Mangalore Jn. at 19.45 hrs the next day.

Train No. 09010 Mangalore Jn. – Bandra (T) Special train will leave Mangalore Jn. at 23.00 hrs o­n Wednesday, 20th March 2019 and arrive Bandra (T) at 19.30 hrs the next day.

The train will have AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class coaches and General Second class coaches.

Following are the halt stations

Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri, Kankavli, Kudal, Sawantwadi Rd, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi. Mulki & Surathkal stations in both the directions.

09421/09422 Ahmedabad – Patna – AhmedabadSpecial Train o­n Special Fare(via Anand, Godhra)

Train No. 09421 Ahmedabad - Patna Special train will leave from Ahmedabad at 23.25 hrs o­n Monday, 18th March 2019 and will reach Patna at 08.45 hrs o­n Wednesday.

Train No. 09422 Patna - Ahmedabad Special train will leave Patna at 11.00 hrs o­n Wednesday, 20th March, 2019 and will reach Ahmedabad at 19.00 hrs the next day.

It will have AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class coaches and General Second class coaches.

Following are the halt stations

Nadiad, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Kanpur, Allahabad, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadayay, Buxar, Ara and Danapur stations in both directions.

09451/09452 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Special Train o­n Special Fare

Train No. 09451 Gandhidham – Bhagalpur Special Train will leave from Gandhidham at 17.40 hrs o­n Friday, 15thMarch, 2019 and reach Bhagalpur at 18.00 hrs, o­n Sunday, 17th March, 2019.

Similarly, in return direction, Train No. 09452 Bhagalpur – GandhidhamSpecial Train will depart from Bhagalpur at 06.30 hrs. o­n Monday, 18th March,2019 and reach Gandhidham at 08.00 hrs o­n Wednesday.

It will have AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

Following are the halt stations

Bhachau, Samakhiali, Dhrangandhra, Ahmedabad, Nadiad, Dahod, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Hindaun City, Bayana, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Deoria Sadar, Siwan, Chhapra, Hajipur, Barauni, Begu Sarai, Sahibpur Kml, Monghyr and Sultanganj stations in both directions.