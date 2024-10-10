Ratan Tata Net Worth: Despite Building Rs 33.7 Lakh Crore Business Empire Why Ratan Tata Never Made It To Billionaire List?

New Delhi: Despite his iconic stature in India Inc, Ratan Tata will be remembered first and foremost for being a true gentleman. His humble nature and sharp wit won over fans beyond industry. This, at a time when the world is obsessed with 'lists' of billionaires whose net worths fluctuate with each trading day. Ratan Tata never featured in any such list. Rather, he took pride in his philanthropic work, dedicating much of his time and resources to that endeavour.

Ratan Tata, the emeritus chairman of Tata Sons, is synonymous with upholding and safeguarding the best of ethics and moral values in his personal, social and professional life. Tata has to his credit managing over 30 companies with operations spread in over 100 countries across six continents. Though he was one of the world’s most influential industrialists, but he never made it to any billionaire list.

Despite Building Rs 33.7 Lakh Crore Business Empire Why Ratan Tata Never Made It To Billionaire List? In fact, philantrophy is coded into the DNA of the Tatas from the days of Jamsetji. The Tata constitution mandates that the majority of what the Tatas earn in Tata Sons be donated to Tata Trusts. This wedded the Tatas to philanthropy much before it became fashionable for businesses to donate to social causes or CSR.

Meanwhile, a Forbes report showed on Thursday that the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest tycoons surpassed the trillion dollar milestone for the first time as more than 80 per cent of the country’s richest tycoons are now wealthier than they were a year ago.

In a record-breaking year, India’s wealthiest are now worth $1.1 trillion, more than twice as rich as they were in 2019, according to the Forbes list of India’s top 100 billionaires.

According to the report, India’s wealthiest added $316 billion or nearly 40 per cent in just the past 12 months, as investor enthusiasm about the country’s growth story remains robust under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term.