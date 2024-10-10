Ratan Tata’s Funeral Update: A look At The Dignitaries Attending Last Rites

New Delhi: In honour of the legendary industrialist Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 on Wednesday the state of Maharashtra has declared a day of mourning today, Thursday, October 10. Ratan Tata was known for his immense contributions to industry and society. Tata’s passing has left the nation in deep reflection . As the country remembers his remarkable legacy, notable figures from various sectors are set to gather for his final rites, paying tribute to a visionary leader who transformed the business landscape and touched countless lives.

Leading Industrialists Set to Attend

A large number of prominent business leaders and industrialists are expected to attend Ratan Tata's funeral, reflecting his significant influence on India's economy and industry. Notable attendees include:

- Gautam Adani

- Ajay Piramal

- Mukesh Ambani & Anant Ambani (Reliance Industries)

- Harsh Goenka

- Falguni Nayar

- Shaktikanta Das (RBI Governor)

- Kumar Mangalam Birla (Aditya Birla Group)

- Uday Kotak

- N. R. Narayana Murthy (Infosys)

- Anand Mahindra & Anish Shah

- Baba Ramdev

- Kishore Damani

- Vedanta Group

- Rajan Pai

- Shiv Nadar

- Jindal Group

These leaders, from diverse sectors, underscore the broad impact Ratan Tata had and the deep respect he garnered across the business community.

A number of prominent political leaders are set to attend Ratan Tata's funeral, showcasing his widespread respect across political circles. Notable attendees include:

- Raj Thackeray and son

- M K Stalin (Tamil Nadu Chief Minister)

- Rahul Gandhi (Congress Party)

- Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra Deputy CM)

- Ashwini Vaishnaw (Union Minister)

- Sharad Pawar (NCP)

- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister)

- Piyush Goyal (Union Minister)

- Arvind Kejriwal (Delhi Chief Minister)

- Eknath Shinde (Maharashtra Chief Minister)

- Rajnath Singh (Union Minister)

- Nitish Kumar (Bihar Chief Minister)

- The Thackeray Family (Shiv Sena)

This diverse gathering of political figures underscores Ratan Tata’s influence not only in business but also in the political world, where he was widely respected for his visionary leadership.