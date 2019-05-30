close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
RBI

RBI extends relaxed norms for NBFC loan securitisation till December 31

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been permitted to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books.

RBI extends relaxed norms for NBFC loan securitisation till December 31

Mumbai: The RBI Wednesday extended minimum holding period requirement for NBFCs to raise funds via loan securitisation to help the sector overcome liquidity shortage.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have been permitted to securitise loans of over five-year maturity after holding them for six months on their books.

Earlier, they were supposed to hold it for at least a year.

As per the earlier notification issued by the Reserve Bank of India in Novermber, the dispensation was valid till May, 2019.

On a review, it has been decided to extend the dispensation provided therein till December 31, 2019, RBI said in a notification issued on Wednesday.

The relaxation in minimum holding period (MHP) criteria will primarily benefit housing finance companies and NBFCs, offering mortgage loans where the tenure is typically more than five years.

Accordingly, these entities can raise more funds through the securitisation route, which will provide them with additional liquidity.

NBFCs and HFCs are facing a crisis of confidence following the default by IL&FS in late-August, which led to its takeover by the government. This, in turn, led to a liquidity crunch for the sector.

The move to extend the dispensation should be seen in the context of the RBI not willing to open a separate liquidity window for NBFCs, so that they can overcome liquidity mismatches, and apparent reluctance of banks to extend partial credit enhancement facility to NBFCs for raising funds via bonds, an analyst said.

Tags:
RBINBFCnon-banking financial companies
Next
Story

RBI constitutes panel to suggest ways to deepen housing finance securitisation market

Must Watch

PT9M52S

Why is there politics over PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony?