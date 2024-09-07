Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789517https://zeenews.india.com/economy/rbi-penalises-3-housing-finances-firms-for-violating-norms-2789517.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
RBI

RBI Penalises 3 Housing Finances Firms For Violating Norms

The penalties have been imposed in the exercise of powers conferred on the RBI under the provisions of Section 52A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987. 

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 09:47 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

RBI Penalises 3 Housing Finances Firms For Violating Norms File Photo

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed monetary penalties on Godrej Housing Finance Ltd, Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd over non-compliance.  

The central bank imposed a fine of Rs five lakh each on Godrej Housing Finance and Aadhar Housing Finance, and Rs 3.5 lakh on Housing and Urban Development Corporation.

The penalties have been imposed in the exercise of powers conferred on the RBI under the provisions of Section 52A of the National Housing Bank Act, 1987.

The statutory inspection of the Godrej Housing Finance was conducted by the National Housing Bank with reference to its financial position as of March 31, 2022.

"Based on the supervisory findings of non-compliance with RBI directions and related correspondence in that regard, a notice was issued to the company advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for its failure to comply with the said directions," said the RBI. After considering the company’s reply to the notice, the apex bank found that the following charge against the company was sustained, warranting the imposition of a monetary penalty.

"The company failed to obtain two independent valuation reports before sanctioning certain loans of Rs 75 lakh and above," the RBI said in its statement.

In the case of Aadhar Housing Finance, the RBI found that the company "charged interest on loans for a period prior to the date of actual disbursement of loan/issuance of a cheque to certain borrowers in contravention of RBI directions on 'Fair Practices Code'".

Housing and Urban Development Corporation "failed to undertake risk categorisation of its customers during the financial year 2021-22 and did not put in place a system for periodic review of risk categorisation of accounts".

It also did not "create floating charge on the assets invested by it in terms of Section 29B of NHB Act, in favour of its depositors and register the same with the Registrar of Companies", the RBI said.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida
DNA Video
DNA: Team of sharpshooters ready to kill wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Issue of illegal mosque in Shimla echoed in assembly
DNA Video
DNA: BJP bets on Kashmiri Pandits on Habba Kadal seat in Jammu Kashmir Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Campaign to identify infiltrators started in Odisha too