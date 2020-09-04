RBI revises priority sector lending guidelines; includes start-ups funding up to Rs 50 crore

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank has expanded the scope of priority sector lending to include start-ups funding up to Rs 50 crore, and loans to farmers for installation of solar plants and compressed biogas plants.

The PSL will include bank finance to start-ups for up to Rs 50 crore.

“Reserve Bank of India has comprehensively reviewed the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) Guidelines to align it with emerging national priorities and bring sharper focus on inclusive development, after having wide ranging discussions with all stakeholders,” an RBI statement said.

Revised PSL guidelines will enable better credit penetration to credit deficient areas; increase the lending to small and marginal farmers and weaker sections; boost credit to renewable energy, and health infrastructure, RBI added.

The salient features of revised PSL guidelines aims at addressing regional disparities in the flow of priority sector credit, higher weightage have been assigned to incremental priority sector credit in ‘identified districts’ where priority sector credit flow is comparatively low.

The targets prescribed for “small and marginal farmers” and “weaker sections” are being increased in a phased manner.

Higher credit limit has been specified for Farmers Producers Organisations (FPOs)/Farmers Producers Companies (FPCs) undertaking farming with assured marketing of their produce at a pre-determined price.

Loan limits for renewable energy have been increased (doubled).

For improvement of health infrastructure, credit limit for health infrastructure (including those under ‘Ayushman Bharat’) has been doubled, RBI said.