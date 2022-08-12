NewsBusinessEconomy
RETAIL INFLATION

Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July as food prices soften

Retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July, mainly on account of moderation in food prices, government data showed on Friday.

Edited By:  Shubham Singh|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 06:06 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • In June, retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent.
  • food inflation in July 2022 moderated to 6.75 percent.

Trending Photos

Retail inflation eases to 6.71% in July as food prices soften

New Delhi: Retail inflation softened to 6.71 per cent in July, mainly on account of moderation in food prices, government data showed on Friday.

In June, retail inflation was at 7.01 per cent and it stood at 5.59 per cent in July 2021. Read More: Bank Holidays in August 2022: Banks to be closed for 5 days in a row from today; Check list

According to the data, food inflation in July 2022 moderated to 6.75 percent as against 7.75 per cent in June. Read More: PPF Scheme: Save Rs 1.5 crore for retirement by investing Rs 1.5 lakh every year, here's how

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail inflation, however, remained above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance level of 6 per cent. It has remained above the 6 per cent mark for the past seven months.

In the first three months of the current fiscal, retail inflation remained above 7 per cent.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections