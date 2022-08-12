New Delhi: Banks will be closed to the general public for several days in August due to a number of festivals and national holidays. If you intend to visit a bank for financial purposes, you should review the Reserve Bank of India's list of bank holidays. National celebrations, state-specific holidays, and religious holidays are the three types of holidays that the RBI has categorised.

Banks will be closed for 5 days in many states during the second week of August. The days of Raksha Bandhan, Patriot's Day, and Independence Day are August 12, 13, 14, and 15. It's important to keep in mind that many bank holidays have a regional flavour and can vary from state to state.

Additionally, Maharashtra's banks will be closed on August 16 in observance of the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi). As a result, banks in Maharashtra will also be closed for five days from August 12 (Raksha Bandhan) to August 16. (Parsi New Year).

All banks in the nation will be closed in observance of the holiday known as Independence Day. In contrast, banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed from August 12 (Thursday) for Raksha Bandhan until August 15 (Monday), which is Independence Day.

Bank Holidays this week

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 14: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

Depending on the state, banks will be closed for 18 days this month. Weekends and various festivals are included in these holidays. The banking regulator has announced three bank holidays: the Negotiable Instruments Act Holiday, the Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts. All banks in the country, including the public and private sectors, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks, will be closed on the notified holidays.

Check full list of Bank Holidays in August 2022

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Weekend Leaves

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

Bank customers should check the bank holiday list on a regular basis for any new updates and compare it to the Reserve Bank of India's official website holiday list.