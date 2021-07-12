हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Inflation

Retail inflation marginally lowers to 6.26 per cent in June

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in a row.

Retail inflation marginally lowers to 6.26 per cent in June

New Delhi: Retail inflation remained nearly flat at 6.26 per cent in June compared to 6.3 per cent in the previous month, official data released on Monday showed.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), however, remained above the Reserve Bank's comfort level for the second month in a row.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

According to the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), inflation in the food basket was 5.15 per cent in June compared to 5.01 per cent in May.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
InflationRetail inflationRBINational Statistical OfficeConsumer Price Index
Next
Story

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, July 12, 2021: Petrol prices rise, diesel decreases, check rates in your city

Must Watch

PT3M9S

UP: Samajwadi Party offers free electricity up to 300 units and 10 lakh jobs