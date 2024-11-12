Shahid Kapoor Leases Mumbai Luxury Apartment At Over Rs 20 Lakh Per Month

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has recently rented out his luxurious apartment in Mumbai at over Rs 20 lakh per month. The prestigious Three Sixty West, Worli property is co-owned by Shahid and his wife Mira.

As per documents accessed by Square Yards, the property spans 5,395 sq. ft. (~501.21 sq. m) of carpet area and 573.78 sq. m (~6,175.42 sq. ft) of built-up area, with three dedicated car parking spaces.

The apartment, was purchased in May 2024 for Rs. 58.6 crore by Shahid and Mira Kapoor. Three Sixty West, developed by Oberoi Realty, is a high-end residential project spread over 1.58 acres, offering 4 and 5 BHK ready-to-move-in apartments.

The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, is for a tenure of 60 months with an initial security deposit of Rs 1.23 crore.

As per Square Yards, the property will generate an average gross rental yield of 4-5%. The lease follows a tiered rental structure, starting at Rs. 20.5 lakh per month and gradually increasing to Rs. 23.98 lakh by the end of the term in five years. Additionally, the agreement includes a rent-free period for the first 10 months.

Shahid has joined the league of celebrities who have recently rented out their luxury properties in Mumbai that includes Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.