Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794534https://zeenews.india.com/economy/state-share-of-national-gdp-west-bengal-saw-steepest-decline-under-mamatas-rule-2794534.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
GDP

State Share Of National GDP: West Bengal Saw Steepest Decline Under Mamata's rule

While Maharashtra clocked broadly steady performance throughout the 1960-61 to 2023-24 period, West Bengal’s share has been in continuous decline while Tamil Nadu, after a mid-way decline, picked up post-1991, according to the EAC-PM paper.

|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 04:10 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

State Share Of National GDP: West Bengal Saw Steepest Decline Under Mamata's rule

New Delhi: Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu -- home to India's three largest industrial clusters in the 1960s -- have seen their fortunes subsequently diverge when it comes to their share of the national economy since 1960-61, with Mamata Banerjee-led state facing the steepest decline -- especially after she became the Chief Minister in 2011, a new paper by the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) to the Prime Minister showed on Tuesday.  

While Maharashtra clocked broadly steady performance throughout the 1960-61 to 2023-24 period, West Bengal’s share has been in continuous decline while Tamil Nadu, after a mid-way decline, picked up post-1991, according to the EAC-PM paper which looked at the relative performance of states in terms of their share of the national economy and their per capita GDP as per cent of the national average.

West Bengal, which held the third-largest share of national GDP at 10.5 per cent in 1960-61, now accounts for only 5.6 per cent share in 2023-24. The state had a 6.7 per cent share in the nation’s economy in 2010-11 when Mamata Banerjee assumed CM’s office.

"It (West Bengal) has seen a consistent decline throughout this period. West Bengal’s per capita income was above the national average in 1960-61 at 127.5 per cent, but its growth failed to keep pace with national trends. As a result, its relative per capita income declined to 83.7 per cent in 2023-24, falling below that of even traditionally laggard states like Rajasthan and Odisha," the paper revealed.

Maharashtra’s economic performance has remained relatively steady throughout the period, despite a slight decline in its share over the last decade.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months
DNA Video
DNA: Why Are Hindu Sentiments Repeatedly Hurt? A Picture from Karnataka Sparks Outrage
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Strategic Gyanvapi Statement Explained!
DNA Video
DNA: Kullu Residents Protest Against Outsiders Settling in Himachal
DNA Video
DNA: UP - New Guidelines for Barawafat Processions, No New Trends Allowed
DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court