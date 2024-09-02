State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During August 2024 --Check Full List
In July, gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) mop-up was Rs 1.82 lakh crore, while in August last year it was Rs 1.59 lakh crore.
New Delhi: Gross GST collections grew 10 percent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August, government data released on Sunday showed. Led by higher domestic consumption, gross GST revenues from domestic transactions grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.
Check State-wise growth of GST Revenues (Domestic) during August, 2024
|State/UT
|Aug-23
|Aug-24
|Growth (%)
|Jammu and Kashmir
|523
|569
|9%
|Himachal Pradesh
|725
|827
|14%
|Punjab
|1,813
|1,936
|7%
|Chandigarh
|192
|244
|27%
|Uttarakhand
|1,353
|1,351
|0%
|Haryana
|7,666
|8,623
|12%
|Delhi
|4,620
|5,635
|22%
|Rajasthan
|3,626
|3,820
|5%
|Uttar Pradesh
|7,468
|8,269
|11%
|Bihar
|1,379
|1,491
|8%
|Sikkim
|319
|326
|2%
|Arunachal Pradesh
|82
|74
|-10%
|Nagaland
|51
|42
|118%
|Manipur
|40
|56
|38%
|Mizoram
|32
|28
|-13%
|Tripura
|78
|85
|9%
|Meghalaya
|189
|155
|-18%
|Assam
|1,148
|1,353
|18%
|West Bengal
|4,800
|5,077
|6%
|Jharkhand
|2,721
|2,850
|5%
|Odisha
|4,408
|4,878
|11%
|Chhattisgarh
|2,896
|2,611
|-10%
|Madhya Pradesh
|3,064
|3,438
|12%
|Gujarat
|9,765
|10,344
|6%
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|325
|320
|-1%
|Maharashtra
|23,282
|26,367
|13%
|Karnataka
|11,116
|12,344
|11%
|Goa
|509
|531
|4%
|Lakshadweep
|3
|2
|-44%
|Kerala
|2,306
|2,511
|9%
|Tamil Nadu
|9,475
|10,181
|7%
|Puducherry
|231
|234
|1%
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|21
|27
|29%
|Telangana
|4,393
|4,569
|4%
|Andhra Pradesh
|3,479
|3,298
|-5%
|Ladakh
|27
|33
|23%
|Other Territory
|184
|199
|8%
|Center Jurisdiction
|193
|288
|49%
|Grand Total
|1,14,503
|1,24,986
|9%
GST collections in July rose 10.3 percent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore, mainly driven by domestic transactions in goods and services, official data released on Thursday showed.
Total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent. Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore, data showed.
