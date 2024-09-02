State-Wise Growth Of GST Revenues During August 2024 --Check Full List

New Delhi: Gross GST collections grew 10 percent to about Rs 1.75 lakh crore in August, government data released on Sunday showed. Led by higher domestic consumption, gross GST revenues from domestic transactions grew 9.2 per cent to about Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Check State-wise growth of GST Revenues (Domestic) during August, 2024

State/UT Aug-23 Aug-24 Growth (%) Jammu and Kashmir 523 569 9% Himachal Pradesh 725 827 14% Punjab 1,813 1,936 7% Chandigarh 192 244 27% Uttarakhand 1,353 1,351 0% Haryana 7,666 8,623 12% Delhi 4,620 5,635 22% Rajasthan 3,626 3,820 5% Uttar Pradesh 7,468 8,269 11% Bihar 1,379 1,491 8% Sikkim 319 326 2% Arunachal Pradesh 82 74 -10% Nagaland 51 42 118% Manipur 40 56 38% Mizoram 32 28 -13% Tripura 78 85 9% Meghalaya 189 155 -18% Assam 1,148 1,353 18% West Bengal 4,800 5,077 6% Jharkhand 2,721 2,850 5% Odisha 4,408 4,878 11% Chhattisgarh 2,896 2,611 -10% Madhya Pradesh 3,064 3,438 12% Gujarat 9,765 10,344 6% Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 325 320 -1% Maharashtra 23,282 26,367 13% Karnataka 11,116 12,344 11% Goa 509 531 4% Lakshadweep 3 2 -44% Kerala 2,306 2,511 9% Tamil Nadu 9,475 10,181 7% Puducherry 231 234 1% Andaman and Nicobar Islands 21 27 29% Telangana 4,393 4,569 4% Andhra Pradesh 3,479 3,298 -5% Ladakh 27 33 23% Other Territory 184 199 8% Center Jurisdiction 193 288 49% Grand Total 1,14,503 1,24,986 9%

GST collections in July rose 10.3 percent to over Rs 1.82 lakh crore, mainly driven by domestic transactions in goods and services, official data released on Thursday showed.

Total refunds stood at Rs 16,283 crore in July. Net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection after accounting for refunds was over Rs 1.66 lakh crore, a growth of 14.4 per cent. Gross revenues from domestic activities grew 8.9 per cent to Rs 1.34 lakh crore in July. The GST revenue from imports jumped 14.2 per cent to Rs 48,039 crore, data showed.