States with highest, lowest per capita NSDP in last 7 years

New Delhi: The Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) in of Goa since 2011-12 to 2017-18, calculated at current prices with base year 2011-12 stood highest among all states barring the year 2013-14 when Delhi piped Goa.

While the Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) in of Bihar since 2011-12 to 2017-18, calculated at current prices with base year 2011-12 stood lowest among all states.

Other states in the higher NSDP of the aforementioned period were Delhi, Sikkim, Chandigarh, Puducherry Haryana and Uttarakhand. The states with lower NSDP included Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Odisha and West Bengal

As per the estimates available from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the per capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) at current prices of various States from 2011-12 to 2017-18:

States/UTs with High Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (in Rs)

States/UTs with Low Per Capita Net State Domestic Product



As per the RBI information, the details of Per Capita Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) in different States since 2011-12 to 2017-18, calculated at constant prices with base year 2011-12, is as under:

*Source: Central Statistics Office, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Government of India

It may be noted that the Per Capita Net Value Added (NVA) for rural and urban areas is calculated only for the Base-Year.